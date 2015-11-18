Viola Davis Thought She Bombed Her Emmy Speech While Delivering It: "I Am Dying a Quick Death"

Though it's been months since Viola Davis had her historical Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, people can still not stop talking about her amazing acceptance speech, including Seth Meyers. On Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host asked her if she knew how impactful it would be while she was making it. She said not at all. "I felt the great wall of silence. I said 'I am dying a quick death,'" she said. "My husband afterwards said, 'V, I didn't know where you were going with that. I really didn't! I was real glad when you said Harriet Tubman. I said, 'She's bringing it home, she's bringing it home.'"

Meyers pointed out that in the speech, she really addressed that there is a distinction between talent and opportunity for women of color in Hollywood. Davis explained she really wanted to emphasize that, "Just the size of someone's talent is not compareble to opportunity. There are a lot of tatented women of color out there, they just haven't had the opportunity to shine. A lot of times, we're the third girl from the left. I just wanted to make the distinction that the reason we haven't been around—I was the first African American woman to win in that category—is only because we haven't had the opportunity to shine, not the talent."

When he asked her if she had actually ever watched herself giving the speech, she said no because she hates listening to her own voice. "I'll call down for room service and they'll say, 'Oh yeah Mr. Davis.' And I get so mad, and then I hear my voice and I can understand the Mr. Davis," she admitted. Watch more of Davis's interview in the image above.