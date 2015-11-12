Viola Davis Still High on Her Emmy Win: "I'm Always the Loser"

Though it's been a couple of months since Viola Davis won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on How To Get Away with Murder, excitement over her historic win hasn't waned. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, she said she's still high from it, in light of an old pageant loss as a child: "I lost the Miss Central Falls Recreation Contest back in Rhode Island. So I'm always the loser," she explained. "So when I win something, I'm like "Woohoo! That's great!'"

"This loss seemed to stick with you. ss that what drives you? This loss?" Colbert asked, pointing out that she hasn't had too many losses as an adult as she's also a Tony Award winner and two-time Oscar nominee. For her role in the film Doubt she got an Oscar nomination after only eight minutes of screentime. "We're about to do eight minutes right now. This could be another Emmy right now," he said. You never know with this talented lady!

And the talented actress clearly has a fan in her daughter, Genesis, who Colbert pointed out dressed up like her for Halloween. "I said Genesis you gotta be an individual. Everybody's gonna be Elsa [from Frozen]," Davis told Colbert. Though her young daughter said she just wanted to be her, Davis tried for Wonder Woman or a pirate. But her daughter had her mind set. "So I put her in my afro wig—that's what I wear when my hair's not doing right—black girls know that," Davis said with a laugh. See the costume below.

Each time they knocked on a door the people asked who she was dressed as with her long white dress and gold statuette. "She said I'm Viola Davis, the Emmy winner," said Davis. If that doesn't make you feel like the ultimate winner, Viola, we're not sure what does! Watch Viola talk more about her daughter in the clip above.