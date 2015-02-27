Viola Davis Goes Over That Totally Crazy HTGAWM Finale with Jimmy Kimmel

If you were on Twitter on Thursday night, then you were either talking about #TheDress or the totally bonkers first season finale of How to Get Away with Murder. Thankfully, if you were trying to wrap your head around all the craziness that unfolded, leading lady Viola Davis was there to help. The stunning Golden Globe–nominated actress video chatted in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! (she was supposed to be on the show, but due to a travel snafu, she couldn't be there in person) and broke it all down for host Jimmy Kimmel and fans. Warning: HTGAWM spoilers abound!

While Davis hadn't seen the finale at that point, she definitely knew what happened and assured, "It's going to blow your mind." To say the least! Still, Davis (who revealed that they actually shot two endings for the finale) and Kimmel went through, character by character, to discuss what went down with the likes of her character Annalise, as well as Lila, Frank, Wes, Sam, Nate, and Rebecca. Again, if you aren't caught up with the show, you might want wait. But, if you are a HTGAWM fanatic, this recap should be a helpful guide.

Watch Viola Davis and Jimmy Kimmel talk about the season finale of How to Get Away With Murder by clicking on the video above.

