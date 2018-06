Viola Davis Emmys Speech

Show Transcript

And let me tell you something. The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. [APPLAUSE] So here's to all the writers, the awesome people that are Ben Sherwood, Paul Lee, Peter Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes People who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, to be sexy, to be a leading woman.

