Vinyl's Olivia Wilde on Being an HBO Star: "You'll Be Naked Like 50 Percent of the Time"

HBO has given us some of the best television shows in the last 20 years. From The Sopranos to Sex and the City to Game of Thrones to Girls. All of these shows are quite different, but something all of them have in common? Nudity. Olivia Wilde was talking about this with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday because growing up, they both had come to know HBO as the "network with nudity." Meyers congratulated Wilde as she had recently joined the ranks with her new HBO series Vinyl, which, of course, requires her to be naked a lot. "Yes, I got to do it—Lucky me!" she said sarcastically.

"When you go into an HBO show, what is your expectation?" he asked. "That you'll be naked like 50 percent of the time. But that is the gift that HBO provides to young people that can stay up late enough to see boobs," said Wilde. Wilde remembered staying up very late as a kid to watch the show Real Sex. "But now Vinyl provides that at like 9 p.m., so you don't have to stay up so late," she said. "Kids are growing up very fast today. They don't have time," he said.

Watch Wilde talk more about being nude on Vinyl in the video above.