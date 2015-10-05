See Olivia Wilde, Bobby Cannavale in the Trailer for Martin Scorsese's HBO Show, Vinyl

HBO debuted a new teaser for Vinyl on Sunday night, the forthcoming series from executive producers Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, and Terrence Winter.

Featuring the driving music of The Stooges (“I Wanna Be Your Dog”), the latest trailer provides ample amounts of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, plus a bit of Scorsese’s signature flair with violence.

Set inside the New York music scene during the 1970s, Vinyl stars Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella, P.J. Byrne, J.C. MacKenzie, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Juno Temple, Jack Quaid, James Jagger, and Paul Ben-Victor. HBO will debut the series in January 2016.

