Ashley Graham's Makeup Artist Shows How to Do a Full Face Under $35

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 21, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Want to achieve a full face for less than two $20-dollar bills? Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo is about to show you how. Armed with some of the winners from our Best Beauty Buys, the pro—who works with Ashley Graham and Hayley Baldwin, NBD—goes to work by first applying a layer of Maybelline's Fit Me! Foundation ($6; target.com) all over the face.

Moving on to the eye area, the four blendable hues in L'Oreal's Colour Riche Palette ($9; target.com) add some subtle definition, and the effect is finished with a few coats of Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ($4; target.com). For the final touch, Revlon's Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Seduction ($10; ulta.com) does double-duty as lip color and blush.

Hit play on the video above to get the instructions in full.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo and I'm gonna show you how to to get a full glam look for under $35 from your local drugstore using only Best Beauty Buys winners. [MUSIC] So voila guys, you've got your best beauty buys. You have your $35 drugstore look. And you are ready for your weekend. See you soon. [MUSIC]

