Vin Diesel Shares Two Endearing Dad Moments, Furious 8 News on The Tonight Show

Vin Diesel's new film The Last Witch Hunter is supposed to be very scary, but last night he showed nothing but his sentimental, doting-dad side on The Tonight Show.

First the Fast & Furious star shared a picture of his new baby Pauline, named after his close friend the late Paul Walker, nuzzling his face. "Just grabbing a Vin Diesel head!" said Fallon, who suggested the actor sell squishy toys of his face for children.

Then Diesel showed the host a text his 7-year-old daughter, Hania, sent on her new iPhone. "Hi Daddy! I love you so much," it read. "I am so proud of you. I miss you so much I believe in you that you will make an awesome movie. I love you so much. I miss you so much!" Cue the audience and viewers melting.

Along with sharing his endearing family moments, Diesel also dropped some big Furious 8 news: The actor confirmed that the movie will take place in New York City. Watch Diesel talk films and family in the above video.