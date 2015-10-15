Vin Diesel Shares Two Endearing Dad Moments, Furious 8 News on The Tonight Show

Meredith Lepore
Oct 15, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Vin Diesel's new film The Last Witch Hunter is supposed to be very scary, but last night he showed nothing but his sentimental, doting-dad side on The Tonight Show.

First the Fast & Furious star shared a picture of his new baby Pauline, named after his close friend the late Paul Walker, nuzzling his face. "Just grabbing a Vin Diesel head!" said Fallon, who suggested the actor sell squishy toys of his face for children.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Hits Back at Body Shamers with His Six-Pack Abs

Then Diesel showed the host a text his 7-year-old daughter, Hania, sent on her new iPhone. "Hi Daddy! I love you so much," it read. "I am so proud of you. I miss you so much I believe in you that you will make an awesome movie. I love you so much. I miss you so much!" Cue the audience and viewers melting.

Along with sharing his endearing family moments, Diesel also dropped some big Furious 8 news: The actor confirmed that the movie will take place in New York City. Watch Diesel talk films and family in the above video.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!