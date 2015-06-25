Vin Diesel Dedicates the New Fast & Furious Park Ride to Paul Walker

Yesterday the Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride officially debuted at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and it looks like the attraction is everything the movie's stars imagined it would be. As the franchise's latest installment, Furious 7, continues to do well around the globe, Vin Diesel stopped once again to pay homage to the late Paul Walker. During the "chain-cutting" ceremony to open the ride to the public, Diesel sweetly declared, "This one's for you, Pablo," (his nickname for Walker).

While on the stage with his co-stars Diesel also explained his thoughts on the 3D car ride. "I know when we were making it, it felt like we were creating something that I had never experienced. We employed all kinds of incredible technology," he said.

RELATED: Paul Walker's Daughter's Sweet Father's Day Tribute Will Make You Emotional

And after testing out the full-throttle experience, the star—and his kids—were not disappointed. With a big smile on his face, Diesel said, "It ended and all my children said, 'Can we do that again?'"

Watch Diesel, along with Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson, try out the virtual experience in the video above.

PHOTOS: Vin Diesel Sings a Touching Cover of Tove Lo’s "Habits" in Honor of Paul Walker