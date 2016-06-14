VIDEO: The Tone It Up Girls Demo the Ultimate Bikini Body Workout 

Kim Peiffer
Jun 14, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Want the ultimate bikini body this summer? Then look no further than the Tone It Up Girls. After all, we don’t know anyone who loves a bikini more than TIU co-founders Karena and Katrina. So we invited the girls into our New York City studio to show us a total body toning move that can be done right in your own living room.

To perform the “Bikini Walkout” as the girls like to call it, start standing with your feet hip distance apart, then walk out to a plank. Next, lower your knees, and do a triceps push-up, while simultaneously kicking back your back leg to squeeze your glutes. This ultra-effective move works the shoulders, quads, glutes, hanstrings, triceps, booty—a little bit of everything.

For the most effective results, perform the move at least three days a week, doing between 10 and 20 reps each time.

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with tone it up girls Karena and Katrina. Hello guys. Hi. Hi. Thank you so much for being with us today. I'm very excited because today we're learning a total body toning move which is perfect for the upcoming bikini season. Now, what is this move that you're gonna teach us today? It's actually called the bikini walkout. It's our ultimate, full body move. So, if you come down here with me I'll walk you through it. So we'll start standing with our feet hip distance apart. Hands forward and then we walk out to a plank. Come out to me. And then lower your knees, if you want to at home, and then as we do a triceps push-up, we are also kicking back our back leg to squeeze our. So, triceps push-up, perfect, and then one more, other side. That's so good. You make it look so easy. [LAUGH] You go back into plank, and then walk up, and then squeeze our booty and do that deadlift. Got it? [CROSSTALK] Done, yeah. Let's do it again? Let's do it. Let's do a couple more. Come back down. Right here you're working your shoulders, your abs. Now it's all that booty, the triceps, the chest. Then again the shoulders. And then the quads, the glutes, the hamstrings, booty! Boom! Pretty much all of it. It's amazing! It's crazy because it's very effective for the entire body. So, with this move, we love doing this at least three days a week and we like to do between 10 and 20 reps. Wait, you're getting out on all the work here! I know! I get to watch. Good job! That was amazing Try it at home, let us know what you think! Thank you so much!

