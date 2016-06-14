VIDEO: The Tone It Up Girls Demo the Ultimate Bikini Body Workout 

Want the ultimate bikini body this summer? Then look no further than the Tone It Up Girls. After all, we don’t know anyone who loves a bikini more than TIU co-founders Karena and Katrina. So we invited the girls into our New York City studio to show us a total body toning move that can be done right in your own living room.

To perform the “Bikini Walkout” as the girls like to call it, start standing with your feet hip distance apart, then walk out to a plank. Next, lower your knees, and do a triceps push-up, while simultaneously kicking back your back leg to squeeze your glutes. This ultra-effective move works the shoulders, quads, glutes, hanstrings, triceps, booty—a little bit of everything.

For the most effective results, perform the move at least three days a week, doing between 10 and 20 reps each time.