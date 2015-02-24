Video: Tom Ford on What Women Want and How Life Is Different in L.A.

Tom Ford made a bold move when he brought his fall 2015 runway show to Los Angeles—and on Oscars weekend. InStyle’s fashion news director Eric Wilson sat down with Ford post-show, where the designer shared the details on what it takes to bring a high-fashion soirée to the streets of Tinseltown.
Arguably the most star-studded Fashion Week event thus far, Ford's front row at Milk Studios was flanked with famous faces like Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé, Sir Elton John, Amy Adams, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, Nicole Richie, Rita Ora, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Cody Horn, Anjelica Huston, Olivia Munn, Reese Witherspoon, and more.
So, why did Tom Ford move his runway show to Los Angeles from London? Watch the video above to find out, and browse InStyle’s exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the night in our gallery.
