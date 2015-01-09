Video: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Tease Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, and It's Hilarious

Leah Abrahams
Jan 09, 2015 @ 5:29 pm

They're baaaack! Our favorite pair of stand up besties join forces once again to host the 72nd Golden Globe Awards this weekend. If you weren't already excited, this video is sure to make you start an official countdown: In the two-minute teaser, they jokingly promise a Hunger Games style competition amongst nominees, a montage of their hit jokes from years past, and a commitment to drug-free hosting (ha!). Watch the full video above for guaranteed belly laughs, tune into the Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

