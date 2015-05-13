Video: Susan Sarandon Creates 3 Alternate Endings to Thelma & Louise

There's a reason 1991's Thelma & Louise ends with a beautiful freeze-frame of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis driving off of the cliff—no one really wants to picture the aftermath. Except, it turns out, James Corden and Sarandon herself.

With Corden dressed in drag as Thelma, the duo filmed three alternate endings of the film for The Late Late Show, and each take was more absurd than the next. In the first, Thelma freaks out on Louise for pushing the pedal to the metal. "Why the hell did you just drive off the damn cliff?" Thelma shouts. "I said, 'Let's keep going' ... It was a metaphor!'"

In the next, they end safely on the ground, thanks to the help of a fantastic bargain on shocks over at Ed's Mufflers and Brakes. See what happens in the third by clicking the video above!

