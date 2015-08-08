Video: See the Top Celebrity Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Aug 08, 2015 @ 10:00 am

From colorful patterns to detailed embroidery, here’s what topped our list of the week’s best looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked summery in a floral dress at the Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink event and Mamie Gummer made us do a double-take when she stepped into the spotlight at the Ricki and The Flash premiere in a sheer paneled dress. But Kerry Washington delivered a bold statement in printed separates at the 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour and, likewise, Alice Eve struck a pose in a beautifully patterned style in a knee-length ensemble and contrasting print clutch. And Sarah Jessica Parker made the crowd green with envy at the opening of Broadway show Hamilton in a sparkling emerald gown.

Watch the video above for details on the outfits, and keep an eye out for more on Look of the Day.

From colorful patterns to detailed embroidery, here's what topped the in-style editors list of this week's best looks. First Gwenneth Paltrow showcased a more casual summery vibe Saturday. The actress wore a flower printed long dress, with a thigh high slit to the Hampton's party in pink event. Paultro completed her look with lace-up [UNKNOWN] from Paul Andrew. Next is Mamie Gummer, the Ricky and the Flash actress stole lots of attention at the film's premier monday. Gummer wore a black and nude tea length dress, black sandals, and diamond earrings. Scandal star Kerry Washington popped on the white carpet at the TCA summer press tour Tuesday. Washington didn't shy away from color, wearing blue and green broqueted separates by Mary Catransu teal earrings and black pumps. Alice Eve looked chic while out and about in Manhattan. The British actress was spotted rocking a patchwork Burberry prorsum dress and black fringed booties. She also carried a red and navy clutch. And finally Sarah Jessica Parker sparkled Thursday at the opening of Hamilton, a new broadway musical in New York City. Parker wore an embroidered emerald ball gown designed by Ellie Saab haute couture. To accessorize the look, she wore green and white bangles sets on each arm. Head on over to Instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion. Don't forget to come back next week to see the red carpet's hottest looks.

