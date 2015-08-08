Video: See the Top Celebrity Looks of the Week

From colorful patterns to detailed embroidery, here’s what topped our list of the week’s best looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked summery in a floral dress at the Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink event and Mamie Gummer made us do a double-take when she stepped into the spotlight at the Ricki and The Flash premiere in a sheer paneled dress. But Kerry Washington delivered a bold statement in printed separates at the 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour and, likewise, Alice Eve struck a pose in a beautifully patterned style in a knee-length ensemble and contrasting print clutch. And Sarah Jessica Parker made the crowd green with envy at the opening of Broadway show Hamilton in a sparkling emerald gown.

