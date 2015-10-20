This Video Proves That Dana Williams Is a Modern-Day Ella Fitzgerald

It's not every day that we liken an up-and-coming artist to one of the greats, but there are few that warrant the comparison as much as Dana Williams. The 24-year-old chanteuse, who cites her highness, the Queen of Jazz, Nina Simone, and Billie Holiday among her influences ("they're all great storytellers," she says), creates airy, ethereal vocals that'll instantly conjure up images of all three women. That's why we're so excited to exclusively premiere the video for her first single, "Fooling Myself," from her upcoming EP, Let's Fall, due out later this year. Developed by Williams and L.A.-based director Tony Minas, it's set in outer space, which acutely represents "the uncertainty one experiences in the beginning of a relationship." See for yourself above.

