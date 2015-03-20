Video: The Inside Scoop on Blake Lively's Decade-Transcending Wardrobe in The Age of Adaline

The Age of Adaline is definitive proof that Blake Lively is a timeless beauty. In the movie, the actress plays Adaline Bowman, a 29-year-old woman who never ages after a mysterious car accident. And although she may not get any older, her wardrobe does change throughout the film.

"What appealed to me about Age of Adaline was that it was quite an epic piece. A piece that had many characters and characters to develop. And to me costume is all about that—developing characters and telling a story," says Angus Strathie, the costume designer on the film.

And develop Adaline does—the character's amazing wardrobe evolves along with the times, from the 1920s until present day. And although Adaline may look young, her tastes skew more towards her actual age. "She's dressed a little more conservative because she's not 29, she's 100," Lively says.

Watch the full video above to get all the scoop on Lively's wardrobe for the film, and don't forget to see The Age of Adaline when it hits theaters on April 24.

