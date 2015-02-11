Video: How Halle Berry Can Tell Someone Is in Love

When Halle Berry is in love, her glowing skin and upbeat attitude are usually the telltale signs. In the exclusive video above for Revlon, the star speaks about how you can tell someone is in love, and not to discredit any of husband Olivier Martinez's surely sweet gestures, but Berry's glow can also be credited in part to her diligent skincare routine.

"You know how women, no matter what age they are, always look their best when their skin is a little dewy? I went through phases where all I wanted to do was be matte and powdered, but then after a while, I found that wasn't the best look for me," she tells InStyle exclusively. "Before I do any makeup, I spray my face with rosewater and let it sink in. Even if you put powder on, you still look very youthful, alive, and fresh. When I go out without makeup on, I'll have rosewater in my car, and I'm always spraying it on to get that glow.

RELATED: Halle Berry's Secret to Staying Perky

With love being on the minds of both Revlon and the rest of us, we wanted to know: When did Berry first fall in love with makeup? As it turns out, the affair has been a long one, spanning all the way back to her beginnings in pageants.

"I was probably about 19 years old---I got accepted into a beauty pageant and I had to figure out how to do makeup, but kind of ended up learning from experience," she says. "I was really just copying the other girls around me like, 'Oh she has really good red lipstick! I'm gonna do that. She has lots of blue eye shadow on, I'm doing that.' I found myself at that age just copying what other people were doing, but I quickly learned that it's not always a good idea." Clearly, Berry's attitude has changed since then.

Long past the days of trying out every single trend to hit the runway, the star now understands what works for her. "I think it's best to be myself and not fall victim to trends and what everyone else is doing," she says. "I try to stay true to myself and do what feels good to me. I don't like red lips, I don't look good in red lips, and I'm not gonna start wearing red lips because it's a trend. Beauty is all about staying true to who you are, what you feel good in, and what makes you feel your best." Amen to that!

PHOTOS: See Halle Berry's Transformation