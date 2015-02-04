Video: How to Get Toned Legs Like Sarah Jessica Parker

Sure, the world gets #shoeenvy every time Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in another pair of sexy stilettos, but we're equally as envious of her gorgeous gams. The Sex and the City star's long, super toned legs continue to look flawless as time goes on. How does she keep them in shape? We went straight to her trainer Anna Kaiser, founder of AKT InMotion, to learn the exact move she does with the actress to get exactly how she keeps them looking so fab.

Watch the video above to learn how to do the high intensity move that Kaiser does with Parker-- it works the quads, calves, hamstrings, and glutes simultaneously (bonus for the multi-taskers out there).

Then, get the full workout by booking a class at AKT for a calorie-torching session that will leave you feeling sculpted from head to toe. Or buy the brand new DVD if you live outside New York to get the full body workout straight from your living room.

