VIDEO: How to Get Toned Legs Like Jennifer Aniston's

Jennifer Aniston has always been consistent with her fitness routine, which only proves that dedication really does pay off. Her longtime trainer Mandy Ingber stopped by the InStyle studios to teach me the ultimate move that she does on Aniston to get her gams looking red carpet ready.

The secret to Ingber’s unique workout that has kept her star client coming back over the years? “I have a hybrid yogalosophy,” says Ingber. “Which is basically alternating a yoga pose with a toning exercise.”

In the video above, Ingber teaches me a chair pose-based move—with a twist—that sculpts all the major muscles in the legs (and also gives the arms a workout simultaneously). Try this move three times a week and you’ll have glam gams in no time.

Mandy Ingber is the Author of Yogalosophy for Inner Strength: 12 Weeks to Heal Your Heart and Embrace Joy ($17, amazon.com)