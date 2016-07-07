VIDEO: How to Get Toned Legs Like Blake Lively's

Bump or no bump, Blake Lively has legs for days, and she’s never shy about showing them off in gorgeous mini dresses.
How does she keep her stems in such killer shape? We turned to her longtime trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City, to find out.
Because the actress has limited time and a hectic schedule, Saladino loves to kill two birds with one stone when it comes to her workouts, and the legs are certainly no exception.
RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Toned Legs Like Kendall Jenner
In the video above, Saladino shows me a two-part move he does on Lively that works all the major muscles in the legs, including the quads, hamstrings, and the glutes. Plus, the move also works the core (bonus) and has a fat-burning element to it by raising the heart rate. We’re loving this multi-tasking move!