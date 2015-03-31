Video: How to Get a Toned Butt Like Sofía Vergara, Straight from Her Trainer

It's no secret that Sofía Vergara has a killer backside. The Modern Family actress and future Mrs. Manganiello is almost as famous for her curves as she is for her hilarious acting chops. Her secret? Anna Kaiser of AKT InMotion, who is Vergara’s secret weapon to getting that toned booty.
If you’re looking to sculpt a derriere like Vergara, you’re in luck. We got the low-down from Kaiser on Vergara’s favorite tush-toning move, and believe us it’s a doozy—but totally worth it. Hey, there’s few things we wouldn’t do to get a butt like that.
Watch the clip above to find out exactly how to do Vergara’s booty-sculpting move of choice, the screwdriver.
