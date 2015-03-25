Video: How to Get Toned Arms Like Kelly Ripa

We all know that Kelly Ripa is ripped, and she shows off her toned arms on Live! with Kelly and Michael every morning. Her secret weapon? Workouts with trainer Anna Kaiser of AKT InMotion, who is responsible for sculpting the star's incredible body.

And here's the great news: We've got the secrets to her flawless physique. InStyle went straight to Kaiser to learn the exact same moves she does with Ripa that keep those guns looking so fab.

You will tone and sculpt sexy, tight shoulders while engaging all your muscles and working your entire body. All you need for the workout is a light resistance band or set of hand weights, and then you're ready to feel the burn in your biceps.

Watch the video above to learn how to do Kelly Ripa's arm workout at home.

