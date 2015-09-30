VIDEO: How to Get Kim Kardashian's Long Lashes (for Just $10)

Kim Kardashian may have helped bring the art of contouring into the mainstream, but thanks to her newly launched app, the starlet and multi-talented media mogul is now ready to show us exactly how to dab on strategically voluminous eyelashes. In the video above, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic teams up with the expecting mother to provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to nail individual false lashes like a pro. The best part? Dedivanovic simply sticks to two tools: Ardell’s Individuals Medium and Long Black Lashes and the brand’s Duo Lash Adhesive (below).

Courtesy

Shop it: black lashes, $3.99; ulta.com. lash adhesive, $5.99; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to see Kardashian receive the glam treatment, and visit kimkardashianwest.com for more of her foolproof tricks.