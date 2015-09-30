VIDEO: How to Get Abs, Calves, and a Booty Like Khloé Kardashian 

In a family of megawatt multi-hyphenate stars with millions of Instagram followers to boot, Khloé Kardashian still stands out as perhaps the funniest and most loud-mouthed of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch. But while the beauty faces stiff competition when it comes to who regularly shows off the most curves, there’s no denying that beneath skin-tight, perfectly-fitted dresses and an impressive physique lie countless hours spent inside the gym.

Today, the svelte talent took to her newly launched app to debut another sweat-inducing video from her Khlo-Fit workout series. Across the three and a half minute piece, Kardashian and her celebrated trainer, Gunnar Peterson, together tackle the moves it takes to carve abs, calves, and what all the Kardashians boast about: a toned booty. Dressed in black leggings with a highlighter-pink training jacket and matching Nike sneakers, the weight-lifting champ is in the middle of a multi-circuit routine that includes squats, twisting lunges, and rope battling. Watch the full video above to see how Kardashian takes on each challenge like a pro, and learn a few, easy to try at-home tricks.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Promotes Her App with a Sexy New Video

For more Khlo-Fit episodes, download the Khloe Kardashian Official App here.