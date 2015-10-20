Video: Gwen Stefani Analyzes Her Style Evolution—and Shares a Peek at Her New Line of Sunglasses

It doesn't matter if she's picking up her kids at school or rocking out on the stage as No Doubt's frontwoman, Gwen Stefani has consistently proven to be one of the most fashion-forward stars of the last 20-plus years.

In the exclusive video at the top, The Voice coach sits down to share a little insight into what really inspires her unique looks. "Being able to travel the world and seeing different cultures," has played a large role in her trend-setting style, Stefani explains.

"Fashion does go hand-in-hand with being an artist because ... you're basically expressing yourself and your personality and your story and who you are," she says. "And I feel like fashion is another way to do that."

Luckily for those who have a major style crush on the hip mother-of-three, Stefani doesn't keep those unique experiences a secret and shares them through her many design ventures, like her upcoming eyewear line. In the above clip, Stefani​ divulges some of the behind-the-scenes work that went into getting her new sunglasses collection just right.

