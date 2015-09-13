Video: Everything You Need to Know About the Victoria Beckham Spring 2016 Show in 35 Seconds

And we're off! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above.

Our editors spotted modern surfer-inspired motifs, non-traditional gingham prints, half-moon portfolio bags, and more at the Victoria Beckham spring show. It was a collection that was relaxed yet chic.

