Video: Everything You Need to Know About the Givenchy Spring 2016 Show in 44 Seconds

InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2015 @ 10:15 am

And we're off! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything inaccessorieseye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above. 

Our editors spotted ultra-femme fabrics, sexy silhouettes, statement slingbacks, and more at the Givenchy show. This collection was multicultural, multidimensional, and a true tribute to New York. 

