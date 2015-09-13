Video: Everything You Need to Know About the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 Show in 40 Seconds

InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2015 @ 10:00 am

And we're off! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything inaccessorieseye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above. 

Our editors spotted decadent silks, military-inspired jackets, chain-link accessories, and more at the Alexander Wang spring show. This collection proved that street style and couture can co-exist. 

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About #NYFW News

 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!