Video: Everything You Need to Know About the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 Show in 40 Seconds

And we're off! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above.

Our editors spotted decadent silks, military-inspired jackets, chain-link accessories, and more at the Alexander Wang spring show. This collection proved that street style and couture can co-exist.

