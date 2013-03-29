Video of the Day: Lena Dunham's Short Film for Designer Rachel Antonoff

Lena Dunham's Girls examines the complexities of friendship (and everything that comes with it), and now, she’s exploring those ideas in a different venue—fashion. The director created a four-minute short film entitled "Best Friends" for her designer pal Rachel Antonoff, and together, they enlisted their relatives and friends to help them out. Dunham’s sister Grace stars with writer Alice Gregory as buds who go through every aspect of life together, all the while wearing Antonoff’s new fall 2013 collection; Fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff, Rachel’s brother and Lena’s boyfriend, provided the soundtrack; and Adam Driver, Lena's character Hannah’s kind-of boyfriend Adam on Girls, narrated. “They are definitely the people I most hang out with anyway, so it worked out,” Antonoff told InStyle.com at last night’s premiere of the short at the National Arts Club in New York, where friends of Girls attended, including Alex Karpovsky (Ray) and Audrey Gelman (Audrey). “Lena had the brilliant idea, and I fell in love with it. And it happened very naturally. Obviously, she’s brilliant and wonderful.” The shoot happened over two days in different areas of New York. “Somebody said it was like a sleepover camp that they wished would never end,” added Antonoff. “And it perfectly brings the collection to life.” For Dunham, it’s another way to represent the power of girlfriends on screen, too: “We hope it makes you reflect on your best friend,” Dunham told the crowd. Watch the wistful clip above.

