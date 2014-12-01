Video: Colbie Caillat's Closet Is "a Disaster" and More Fun Facts the Musician Revealed

Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 01, 2014 @ 4:01 pm

There's so much you can learn about a person in just a few seconds. Take Colbie Caillat. When the musician stopped by InStyle’s N.Y.C. headquarters recently, she took a turn at our "Think Fast" game, in which we asked her to answer her first instinct word associations to a series of rapid-fire questions. Click the play button above to hear her thoughts about everything from her style to the meaning behind her album's title, Gypsy Heart ($11.99; itunes.com). Our favorite: When asked about her closet, her immediate reaction: "A disaster." She's not the only one! Watch the short clip above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi In Style, I'm Colbie Caillat and I'm so excited to say that my new album, Gypsy Heart, is out now. [MUSIC] Vegging out with my dogs and my boyfriend. [MUSIC] Is a disaster and I have too many clothes. inconsistent but awesome when I'm on the right track. Sometimes I'm shy and sometimes I'm really spontaneous and I can go up to anyone and say something crazy and do a fun dare. But it's different every day. Changes daily. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Blaze means, just have a blast with your friends. [MUSIC] Malibu is beautiful and the place I was born. [MUSIC] Gypsy heart is allowing yourself to be whatever you want. And change your mind if that's how you feel.

