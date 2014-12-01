Video: Colbie Caillat's Closet Is "a Disaster" and More Fun Facts the Musician Revealed

There's so much you can learn about a person in just a few seconds. Take Colbie Caillat. When the musician stopped by InStyle’s N.Y.C. headquarters recently, she took a turn at our "Think Fast" game, in which we asked her to answer her first instinct word associations to a series of rapid-fire questions. Click the play button above to hear her thoughts about everything from her style to the meaning behind her album's title, Gypsy Heart ($11.99; itunes.com). Our favorite: When asked about her closet, her immediate reaction: "A disaster." She's not the only one! Watch the short clip above.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane