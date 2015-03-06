Video: Charlize Theron Goes to Dark Places in New Gillian Flynn Adaptation

Meredith Lepore
Mar 06, 2015 @ 9:25 am

And you thought Gone Girl was dark! The trailer for the new film Dark Places is out, and it looks as though author Gillian Flynn goes to an even creepier place in the story. The movie is based on Flynn's novel that was published in 2009, three years before Gone Girl.

In Dark PlacesCharlize Theron plays Libby Day, a woman who witnessed the horrific murder of her mother and sisters 25 years ago. At the time her older brother, who was involved in a Satanic cult, was implicated. But when a group of true crime fanatics called the Kill Club contacts Libby, she begins to question everything she thought she knew about that night.

The cast also features Nicholas Hoult, Christina Hendricks, Chloë Grace Moretz, Drea de Matteo, and Corey Stoll and Gilles Paquet-Brenner directs. No U.S. release date has been announced but the film opens in Paris March 30.

I love you, ladybug. Don't you ever forget that. Run. Run! No! Libby! Well, Libby. What you're about to tell us is very important. Did Ben kill Mom and your sisters? I was eight the night they were killed and suddenly I was famous. [UNKNOWN] Tell me about this club. And we call it the Kill Club. It's like a bunch of people who like true crimes and mysteries. Ex-cops, private insurance investigators, lawyers, we solve crimes. It's what we do. If you and your little club wanna convince me that Ben's innocent, you're wasting your time. [MUSIC]. A lot of files, see if we can take a look. You're smart. You can see for yourself that something's not right. Ben Day, he really **** up my life. I was 11. He started hanging around with me after school. I was looking for a Ronald Day. It's time to tell the truth about the murders. [INAUDIBLE] find Diondra. Did you ever hear about him with a serious girlfriend? Libby, we found the [INAUDIBLE]. Yeah? Holy crap, Libby. Always thought you'd find me someday. Go see Ben, it all starts with him. No, it all ends with him. Where is Diondra? Oh, let it go Diana. Are you gonna keep bullshitting? Letting go, lady. What do we know for sure? He's lying about Diondra. Why? Everybody's a liar. [MUSIC] So you think once you know the trick, you'll find peace. [MUSIC] I'm sad for you, little girl. Go **** yourself. Is that funny to you? No. No, it's ironic. Mm. What? You're just as imprisoned as I am.

