Video: Charlize Theron Goes to Dark Places in New Gillian Flynn Adaptation

And you thought Gone Girl was dark! The trailer for the new film Dark Places is out, and it looks as though author Gillian Flynn goes to an even creepier place in the story. The movie is based on Flynn's novel that was published in 2009, three years before Gone Girl.

In Dark Places, Charlize Theron plays Libby Day, a woman who witnessed the horrific murder of her mother and sisters 25 years ago. At the time her older brother, who was involved in a Satanic cult, was implicated. But when a group of true crime fanatics called the Kill Club contacts Libby, she begins to question everything she thought she knew about that night.

The cast also features Nicholas Hoult, Christina Hendricks, Chloë Grace Moretz, Drea de Matteo, and Corey Stoll and Gilles Paquet-Brenner directs. No U.S. release date has been announced but the film opens in Paris March 30.

