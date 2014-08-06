Video: The Boys of One Direction Channel Mission Impossible In Their Latest Fragrance Ad

Is there anything they can't do? They've topped the pop charts, have made fangirls around the globe swoon, and now the boys of One Direction are donning their best secret agent gear for their latest fragrance campaign.

In the ad for You & I, the third addition to One Direction's growing fragrance family, Zayn, Harry, Louis, Niall, and Liam enter from above into heavily guarded vault containing their scent, and attempt to dodge the heavy duty lasers--as well as each other--in an attempt to grab the bottle. Although You & I doesn't roll out until the 25th, we're already sure it will be a hit! Our Moment, the band's inaugural scent, became the fastest-selling women's perfume of 2013, and just like their previous fragrances, the latest is an upbeat fruity-floral that incorporates notes of mango, grapefruit, and osmanthus flower, with a deep musk and sandalwood base. Pre-order You & I by One Direction at macys.com, and watch the hilarious campaign in the video above.

