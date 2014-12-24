Video: Anna Camp Says Her Pitch Perfect 2 Co-Stars Are "Aca-Awesome"

During her whirlwind trip to New York City to reveal the Pitch Perfect 2 trailer recently (they're back, Pitches!), Anna Camp—aka Aubrey—swung by our New York offices to say hi to Team InStyle. Watch the video above to see her play our quick Think Fast word-association game, in which she reveals how her love life (with Pitch co-star Skylar Astin) is lovely, her closet is jam-packed, and her Pitch co-stars are aca-awesome (um, of course they are!). Before Pitch Perfect 2 premieres on May 15, 2o15, catch Camp in the romantic comedy Goodbye to All That, in theaters now.

