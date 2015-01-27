Victoria's Secret Debuts Super-Sexy Full-Length Super Bowl Commercial

Let the real games begin! Victoria's Secret just unveiled their full-length Super Bowl XLIX commercial, and it stars all our favorite Angels. Featuring Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima in their sexiest lingerie, the models are shown giving some serious face while "I’m in the Mood for Love" by Brenda Lee plays in the background.

From Kloss showing off a pair of angel wings in front of the Eiffel Tower to Aldridge rolling around in pile of rose petals and Prinsloo prancing down the street in a sparkling tiara (and not much else), the sultry ad is everything we dreamed it would be.

The Victoria's Secret commercial will make its primetime debut during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl (which airs this Sunday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC), but you can watch it now above.

