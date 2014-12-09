The Victoria's Secret Angels Shake It Off to Taylor Swift's Song in a New Video

When preparing for a fashion show, a model must shake off any nerves. And that's exactly what the Victoria's Secret Angels did last week in London, when they lip-synched and boogied to Taylor Swift's hit single "Shake It Off" before hitting the runway for their annual fashion show—and now we finally get to see the video. Rest assured, it is the stuff of legends.

RELATED: Here's How You Can Look Like a Victoria's Secret Model

In the newly released video, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge mouth the words to Swift's song as they dance up and down the runway in a non-stop parade of sexy dresses.

RELATED: See Karlie Kloss Get Fitted for Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Wings (From Every Angle)

The Angels have previously lip-synched to Taylor Swift’s "I Knew You Were Trouble," Katy Perry’s "Firework," and Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger," but we have to say that this may be the best one yet. Watch the full video above now, and don't forget to tune in to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when it airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

PHOTOS: Go Behind the Scenes with the Angels at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show