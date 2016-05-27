Watch the Victoria’s Secret Angels Lip-Sync to Justin Timberlake’s Hot New Summer Song

Memorial Day weekend unofficially marks the beginning of the dog days of summer, and a clan of beach-ready Victoria’s Secret Angels are here to help us get into our R&R groove. In a new campaign video that’ll certainly make you want to shimmy, catwalk stunners like Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, and Josephine Skriver wear a new selection of the lingerie brand’s poolside attire as they jam out to one of this year’s buzziest new songs. The tune? Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

In the clip, the glowing and toned beauties bop around the shores of Miami and groove to the track as they sit atop cabana beds and later proceed to dance inside a brightly lit nightclub. Between shots, each Angel turns to the camera and mouths the words to Timberlake’s feel-good song from the upcoming Trolls movie soundtrack. Later in the video they come together to debut a simple choreographed dance.

RELATED: Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Incredibly Toned Abs After a Workout

Watch the full video above and prepare to don your bathing suit, stat.