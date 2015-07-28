Victoria Justice Makes It "Hot in Herre" with Her Nelly Lip Sync Battle

Victoria Justice is about to make everyone break a sweat on this week's episode of Lip Sync Battle. The singer and Nickelodeon star turns up the heat in a face-off against Disney Channel's Gregg Sulkin.

In a preview for the show, on which two celebrities go head-to-head in a lip-syncing competition, Justice kicks things off by performing Nelly's 2002 hit "Hot in Herre." Complete with a cheek Band-Aid, Justice does her own very entertaining take on the hit song. Watch it by clicking on the image above.

Justice also gave a sneak peek of her second performance from he episode on Twitter. The girl gave it her all for Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," and the rendition included crawling around on the floor and caressing an audience member. She wasn't lying when she tweeted, "Get ready for a Lip Sync Battle of epic proportions":

Get ready for a lip sync battle of epic proportions this Thursday on @SpikeLSB w/ my pal @greggsulkin #LipSyncBattle🎤 pic.twitter.com/AGvgo3ObQ9 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 26, 2015

Will she be Victorious? We'll have to wait until Thursday, when Lip Sync Battle airs at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

