Watch Vice Principals Star Busy Philipps Break Down Her Hilarious Summer Report Card

If your Monday morning got off to a sluggish start because you stayed up watching last night's premiere of HBO's new dark comedy series Vice Principals, you're not alone. The show stars Danny McBride and Walton Goggins as Neal Gamby and Lee Russell, two vice principals competing for the top position at a Southern high school after the principal (played by Bill Murray) steps down.

InStyle caught up with Cougar Town alum Busy Philipps, who plays Gamby's ex-wife Gale, to get the scoop on the series, which was co-created by McBride and Jody Hill, the brains behind Eastbound & Down. "Danny and Walton play two rivals, so as you can imagine, hilarious ensues," says Philipps. In the spirit of academia (and competition) we asked Philipps to grade some of biggest summer trends, buzziest new shows, and, of course, TV principals past and present. Watch the video above to she how she ranks 'em.

Catch Vice Principals on HBO Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.