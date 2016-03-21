Veep Season 5 Trailer: Selina Presides Over an Economic Meltdown

When Veep returns for season 5, Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will find herself in the middle of a tied election as disaster after disaster is lobbed her way.

In a new trailer for the Emmy-winning series, we see the country face an economic meltdown so severe that experts are taking to calling it “Black Wednesday,” to which Selina can only respond, “Jesus, it’s only Wednesday?” Relatable.

Meanwhile, hackers break into a White House employee’s files, Selina has to decide which banks she’ll bail out, and in the midst of all that, she’s carrying on an affair with a Wall Street mogul played by Mad Men’s John Slattery. She’ll definitely be able to keep that relationship on the down-low, right? And everything will work out perfectly for everyone?

Find out when the series returns April 24 to HBO.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.