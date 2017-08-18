Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Enviable Abs in Los Angeles

Jenny Berg
Aug 18, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
We have no scientific proof of this, but we have a hunch that Vanessa Hudgens studied at the Rihanna school of coffee-run lewks. (Call it decaf dazzle.) Every time the former Disney star steps out to grab a latte, she ups the ante on errand-running gear—and gives us a peek at her sizzling abs.

Just as we were recovering from that time Hudgens sipped coffee in furry Gucci mules, the star stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a bra top embellished with a body chain and a so-on-trend fiddler cap. And, yes: she stayed on fuzzy-slipper message.

The outing came right after a Pilates class, so know that abs like this require some serious dedication:

The appearance follows Hudgens' win at the Teen Choice Awards. When picking up a trophy for her work in charity and activism, the 28-year-old delivered a powerful speech on the power of individuality.

"I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness," the singer said. "[Don't] be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason. So know that in your heart, you are enough. And the more you lean into that, the brighter you will shine."

We're so glad Hudgens puts her unique style on full display, and hereby vow to ditch the leggings and go big the next time a Starbucks craving hits.

