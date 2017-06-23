Vanessa Hudgens Just Took Pool Party Style to the Next Level

Vanessa Hudgens has been killing it in the fashion department lately. Not only did the 28-year-old rock furry Gucci mules on a coffee run. She also shut down Alice + Olivia's poolside bash in an outfit as refreshing as an ice-cold margarita. That's actually fitting, since the party was co-hosted by Jose Cuervo.

The SoulCycle queen started her look with a white slip dress, which is so Nori of her. But, she added a little sophisticated flair—and a dash of lime—with an electric-green, draped kaftan from Alice + Olivia's new capsule collection.

The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and her fierce beauty look included a wash of copper shadow and the side-swept hairstyle of a classic screen siren.

Summer margarita vibes at the launch of the #ao❤️cuervo capsule collection @aliceandolivia @josecuervotequila A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

This particular party didn't have a floral selfie room, alas. But it was filled with feminine, globally inspired lewks from the new collection—and plenty of pink flamingo floats, to boot.

Our #ao❤️cuervo pool party! @josecuervotequila A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

If you ask us, though, Hudgens' electric-hued style was the only party trick a summer bash could ever need. And, okay, a little tequila never hurts.