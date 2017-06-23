Vanessa Hudgens Just Took Pool Party Style to the Next Level

Jenny Berg
Jun 22, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

Vanessa Hudgens has been killing it in the fashion department lately. Not only did the 28-year-old rock furry Gucci mules on a coffee run. She also shut down Alice + Olivia's poolside bash in an outfit as refreshing as an ice-cold margarita. That's actually fitting, since the party was co-hosted by Jose Cuervo.

The SoulCycle queen started her look with a white slip dress, which is so Nori of her. But, she added a little sophisticated flair—and a dash of lime—with an electric-green, draped kaftan from Alice + Olivia's new capsule collection.

The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and her fierce beauty look included a wash of copper shadow and the side-swept hairstyle of a classic screen siren.

Summer margarita vibes at the launch of the #ao❤️cuervo capsule collection @aliceandolivia @josecuervotequila

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

This particular party didn't have a floral selfie room, alas. But it was filled with feminine, globally inspired lewks from the new collection—and plenty of pink flamingo floats, to boot.

Our #ao❤️cuervo pool party! @josecuervotequila

A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia) on

If you ask us, though, Hudgens' electric-hued style was the only party trick a summer bash could ever need. And, okay, a little tequila never hurts.

[MUSIC] I would describe my style as completely all over the place. Sometimes I want to be the bohemian hippie. Wear things that are completely floral and flowy. And other days I'll feel tougher and go for clothes that are harder and a lot of black [LAUGH]. I really like Elizabeth and James [UNKNOWN]. Obviously I'm a big fan of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. [LAUGH] The one thing that I can't live without in my closet would probably be. My Canali jeans. They're slouchy and they're all distressed and they're just fun. I drastically changed my look when I decided to dye my hair light brown with dark blonde highlights. And my friends told me that I looked like I dipped my head in acid. So I went back the next day and changed it black, which was the best decision I could have ever done. [LAUGH] What makes me feel beautiful depends on my mood, you know? Sometimes, you know, when you're ready to go out, love throwing on some eyelashes and red lips. They're so easy and they're so fun. [MUSIC]

