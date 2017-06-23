Vanessa Hudgens Just Took Pool Party Style to the Next Level

Vanessa Hudgens has been killing it in the fashion department lately. Not only did the 28-year-old rock furry Gucci mules on a coffee run. She also shut down Alice + Olivia's poolside bash in an outfit as refreshing as an ice-cold margarita. That's actually fitting, since the party was co-hosted by Jose Cuervo.
The SoulCycle queen started her look with a white slip dress, which is so Nori of her. But, she added a little sophisticated flair—and a dash of lime—with an electric-green, draped kaftan from Alice + Olivia's new capsule collection.
The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and her fierce beauty look included a wash of copper shadow and the side-swept hairstyle of a classic screen siren.
This particular party didn't have a floral selfie room, alas. But it was filled with feminine, globally inspired lewks from the new collection—and plenty of pink flamingo floats, to boot.
If you ask us, though, Hudgens' electric-hued style was the only party trick a summer bash could ever need. And, okay, a little tequila never hurts.