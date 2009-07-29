Vanessa Hudgens: 60 Seconds of Style

InStyle Staff
Jul 29, 2009 @ 9:55 am

The young actress reveals her favorite designers, hair horrors and more!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!