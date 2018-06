Uzo Aduba's Emmys Speech

Show Transcript

All of them. You guys are incredible, and I love you most, mostly because you let me be me. And finally, I really just want to say thank you to my family, who have stood beside me my entire life. My sister [UNKNOWN] you are my very best friend. I am humbled To call myself your sister, I love you so much. Thank you to the Academy. [APPLAUSE] Thank you to our fellow actors. Just thank you very much

