Usher Confirms His Secret Wedding to "Wonderful Woman" Grace Miguel

It's official: Usher is a married man. Rumors swirled back in September that the star had tied the knot with his fiancée Grace Miguel, and now the news is confirmed.

Usher appeared on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he set the record the straight about his wedding. "Congratulations to you—he got married!" DeGeneres announced during their sit-down. "Thank you!" he replied. "In Cuba—it was really great." Though he stayed mum on any other details, it's clear that he's smitten with his new bride. Check out an adorable photo of the couple from their Cuban travels below, and watch the video above to see his full interview.

