Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Gets Glam in New Season 2 Teaser

The first teaser for season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt might be fashion-themed, but Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is still as, uh, Kimmy as ever: she dons bedazzled Converse sneakers with glittery pink laces as she struts her stuff alongside the more conventionally stylish Titus (Tituss Burgess) and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski).

The teaser also features text with some of the first season’s more notable quotes, including “hashbrown no filter” and “Peeno Noir.”

“She grapples with some pretty heavy life stuff in this season,” Kemper said during the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month, while teasing a new relationship dynamic between Kimmy and Jacqueline. “The employer-employee relationship is sort of muddied a little bit because these two are friends. Their dynamic changes a little bit.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was renewed for a third season last month. Catch season 2 when it premieres April 15 on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.