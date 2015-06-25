This Un-Retouched Swimsuit Campaign Is Absolutely Beautiful

Plus-size swimwear brand Swimsuits For All wants you to know that every body is beautiful, and they’re getting the message out with a powerful new campaign. Unapologetically titled “Beach Body. Not Sorry,” the video and accompanying images star curvy stunner Denis Bidot, a model who grew up on the beaches of Puerto Rico and Miami.

"I love everything about my body," Bidot tells Swimsuits for All. "I've learned, through the last eight years of fashion, really to just love every bit of it—the cellulite, the stretch marks. Everything that at one point, when I was younger, I thought was an imperfection, I now realize is everything that makes me, me." We couldn't agree more.

In the campaign video (above), Bidot confidently prances around the beach and splashes in the waves wearing styles from Swimsuits For All's range of suits, including a black monokini with cutouts and a red halter bikini. "We want to show that there's beauty in our differences—on and away from the water," the company says on their website. Watch the video in its entirety above, and head over to swimsuitsforall.com to shop their collection.

