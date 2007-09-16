Getting the perfect "un-done bun" actually takes time...unless you know Mark Townsend's tricks, that is.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Mark Townsend and today, I'm gonna show you how to do a quick easy undone side bun. Just like the one I created for Cate Blanchett for The Good German premiere. On that day literally I had five minutes to get her red carpet ready. And I'm gonna show you exactly how we did it. This bun looks better with some texture in the hair. So if you've got straight hair take a couple of minutes with a one inch curling iron and give yourself some nice waves throughout the hair. If you've got this kind of texture in your hair. Let's get started. I take a little bit of a styling cream, just to run it through the hair to give it great shine, smooth down any fly-aways. And again, just help create all that great texture. Gather the hair to one side, letting a few pieces fall out on the opposite side. Then give yourself A loose braid, letting any of these layers fall out wherever they will. Grab the base of the braid and loop the hair back around, keeping those ends free. Secure it with a few bobby pins. Depending on how full the hair is, will determine how many pins you're gonna need. [MUSIC] Usually five or six will secure. All these loose hairs that fall out is what really keeps this like young, fresh, and modern. A little [SOUND] freezing spray at the end, just to secure the look. Make sure it's gonna last you all night. [SOUND] Perfect. And within minutes, you're ready for a night out. [MUSIC] [SOUND]

