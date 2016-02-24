Tyler Posey May Beat Gigi Hadid with His Performance of "Flagpole Sitta" on This Week's Lip Sync Battle

Look out Gigi Hadid, Tyler Posey is here to steal your Lip Sync Battle thunder. The Teen Wolf star, who you may also remember as Jennifer Lopez's son in Maid in Manhattan, is taking on the super model on Thursday's episode, and it looks like it's going to be a battle of the '90s.

In the preview, Posey performs Harvey Danger's 1997 hit "Flagpole Sitta," and he's giving it all he's got. Dressed in a backwards hat, plaid shirt, long shorts, and black sneaks, he bounces around stage in an energetic performance that holds nothing back. Will it be enough to top Hadid's performance of the Backstreet Boys's "Larger Than Life"? It's unclear, especially since she enlisted Nick Carter and AJ McLean to help her perform the popular jam, but one thing's for certain: Posey isn't going down without a fight.

Watch the preview for the battle above, and tune in Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET to catch the full episode on Spike.