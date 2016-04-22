Two Beauty Editors Tackle Self-Defense

InStyle Staff
Apr 22, 2016 @ 12:28 pm

MIMI editors took Gabrielle Rubin's Female Awareness Self Defense course in New York City.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!