TheShoe Debate: Which Nail Polish Matches the Pump? 

We couldn't agree if the dress was black and blue or gold and white, and now we're confused on which nail polish matches this pump.

Ever since twitter user @totallymendes posted #theshoe, we haven't stopped arguing over which shade is just right. It all started with the simple question, "Which color matches the shoes best?" It could be the magenta purple, but then again the amethyst shade looks spot on.

What color really matches the now famous BCBG Paris Jaze suede pumps ($60; dsw.com)? Let us know in the poll below if you're on team left or right in the great shoe debate.

